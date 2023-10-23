Advertisement
California

San Francisco’s homeless population 16 times more likely to die suddenly than housed neighbors, study finds

A grouping of tents near a multistory building in San Fransicso.
Unhoused people in San Francisco, shown above in 2021, are far more likely to die suddenly than their housed neighbors, a UC San Francisco study found.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica Garrison
Marisa Gerber
Share

Unhoused people living in San Francisco are 16 times more likely to die suddenly than their fellow residents who are housed, according to a new study led by researchers from UC San Francisco.

The study, which was published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, tracked the autopsies of 868 people — 151 of them homeless — who died suddenly in San Francisco County over an eight-year period that ended in 2018.

Researchers, who finished their data analysis this summer, found that homeless individuals were more likely than their housed neighbors to die from drug overdoses, gastrointestinal disorders and infection.

In another key finding that could bolster calls to add more automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in public places, and better educate people on using them, researchers determined that unhoused people were seven times more likely to die from the type of cardiac arrest that can potentially be reversed if a defibrillator is available to shock the person’s heart back into its regular rhythm.

LOS ANGELES, CA. -- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2014 -- A commuter walks the platform at Union Station where the first Metrolink train to have a positive train control system was unveiled to the media during a press conference. Eventually, the collision avoidance system will be standard on every one of their trains. The system is designed to prevent tragic accidents like the incident in Chatsworth that killed several people in 2008. ( Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times )

California

A fatal heart attack on Metrolink prompts calls for defibrillators on commuter trains

Early on a recent Monday, a Metrolink train bound for downtown Los Angeles screeched to an unexpected stop in Buena Park.

Aug. 21, 2017

“The study offers a tragic window into these vulnerable cases,” said Dr. Zian H. Tseng, a professor of medicine at UCSF and one of the study’s authors. “These are the types of deaths where somebody is walking around one minute and collapses the next.”

Advertisement

Researchers focused on San Francisco, which has one of the nation’s highest concentrations of homeless people. Mayor London Breed has pushed back against the perception that the city’s downtown shopping and business districts have been abandoned by retailers and tech companies amid the struggle to address the needs of unhoused people.

The study published Monday, Tseng said, grew out of a broader, decade-long collaboration between himself and Dr. Ellen Moffatt, a forensic pathologist in the San Francisco chief medical examiner’s office, in an effort to study sudden deaths that occur outside hospital settings in the county.

“We found both cardiac and non-cardiac causes, such as overdoses and unrecognized infections, are much higher among homeless individuals dying suddenly,” Tseng said. “The natural follow-up question is what do these results suggest we could do?”

One crucial step, he said, is adding more AEDs to areas with high homeless populations.

He also recommended public policy measures that focus on reducing overdose deaths, such as increased access to the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, as well as efforts to ensure that unhoused people are up to date with their immunizations — getting a pneumonia shot, he added, could be particularly beneficial to older people experiencing homelessness.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Avieira evans, of Health Right 360, passes out Narcan to a drug user at UN Plaza in San Francisco, California on December 17, 2022. Dozens of people consume fentanyl, meth and other illegal substances in public near the site of a recently closed safe consumption site. (Josh Edelson/for the Times)

California

With opioid overdoses still on the rise, more regular people are carrying Narcan

With opioid overdoses showing no sign of abating, more regular citizens are carrying Narcan, the medication that can reverse the damaging effects of an overdose.

Jan. 7, 2023

The unhoused people who died, the study found, were younger — 56 years old compared with 61 — and more likely to be male than the people who died in the housed population. They were also more likely to abuse alcohol and other drugs, the study found, and to have conditions such as schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorder.

“While the high rate of substance use in the homeless population has long been recognized, our study demonstrates its association with early, sudden mortality and its true impact among the homeless,” said Dr. Leila Haghighat, a cardiology fellow at UCSF and another of the study’s authors.

“By contrast,” she said, “housed individuals more closely reflected the classic profile of sudden death that modern medical systems aim to resuscitate and prevent.”

California
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Marisa Gerber

Marisa Gerber is an enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. A finalist for the Livingston Award, she joined The Times in 2012.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement