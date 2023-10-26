Advertisement
California

La Luz del Mundo leader indicted on new federal sex charges

Naasón Joaquín García listens in court as his attorney holds up both hands.
Naasón Joaquín García, right, the leader of La Luz del Mundo evangelical church, attends a July hearing at L.A. County Superior Court in July with his defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld.
(Al Seib / Pool Photo)
By Libor JanyStaff Writer 
Share

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Naasón Joaquín García on two child pornography counts, in yet another legal challenge for the head of the Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo megachurch who is already serving a 17-year state prison sentence for sexually abusing girls from his congregation.

García was indicted this week on a single count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The indictment comes in connection with sexual acts allegedly committed by García on a 16-year-old victim whom he “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced” and recorded, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Five videos were discovered on an iPad seized by authorities during García’s arrest on state charges at LAX in June 2019.

If convicted of both federal charges, García could face up to 40 years in prison, the release said.

Advertisement
Members of the media gather for a news conference outside the East Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo Friday, June 7, 2019. The lawyers spoke Friday outside an east Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo with Joaquín García's family standing beside them, calling their client innocent of "false charges." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Followers of Luz del Mundo ‘apostle’ say they’ll wait out his sex-abuse sentence

Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of the La Luz del Mundo church, was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing juvenile members of his congregation.

June 8, 2022

Garcia, who is considered by congregants to be an apostle of Jesus Christ, pleaded guilty last year to committing acts of sexual abuse against girls from his community and was sentenced as part of last-minute plea agreement with Los Angeles County prosecutors.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in the next few weeks.

The 54-year-old previously served as a minister for the evangelical church in Santa Ana and in 2014 took over the church in Mexico. Garcia’s father and grandfather previously led the church, which was founded in 1926 and claims to have more than 5 million followers in about 50 countries across the globe.

Despite his guilty plea in state court, Garcia has maintained almost universal support within the church. His backers denounced the case as an attempt to tarnish his reputation and promised to continue supporting Garcia during his incarceration.

The church leader addressed them via phone from prison last September, saying “he did not see the bars that separate me from you,” according to an Associated Press report.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - FEB. 13, 2020. Sochil Martin, who said she is a former sex slave of La Luz Del Mundo leader Naason Joaquin Garcia, speaks during a press conference in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Martin told reporters that she was groomed from a young age to provide sex to Garcia. She alleged that the human trafficking and sexual abuse of women and girls by top leaders of the church is ongoing. Garcia is in custody and facing trial on sex trafficking charges brought by the California attorney general. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

California

La Luz del Mundo dissidents pressure authorities, seek more charges against ‘apostle’

Outraged by what they saw as a lenient sentence for La Luz del Mundo leader Naason Joaquin Garcia, a group is urging other victims to speak out.

July 10, 2022

At the time of Garcia’s plea deal, some alleged survivors of sexual abuse in the church called it a “slap to the face,” even as prosecutors hailed the outcome. Some said they felt Garcia was treated leniently and worried about the potential chilling effect on other victims who may be reluctant to report assaults after watching how others had become targets of intimidation and harassment by church loyalists.

Advertisement

A docu-series released last year explored the history and power of the church, interviewing former church members who described enduring years of abuse in silence at the hands of La Luz leaders.

California
Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement