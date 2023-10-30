Advertisement
California

Californians with past-due water bills can get help with payments. Here’s how

A person turns on a faucet at a sink.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which kicked off in 2021 with an estimated $5 million funding, was set to end this fall, but it will now remain available through March or until the funding runs out.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share

Low-income Los Angeles County residents who are behind on their utility payments have a chance at keeping the water on, with a federally funded program that has been extended through March.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development, was established by Congress in December 2020 as a one-time support to help low-income Californians pay past-due or current bills for water, sewer or both services.

Through the program, eligible applicants can receive up to $15,000 in assistance.

The program kicked off in 2021 with an estimated $5 million funding, said Frank Talamantes, home energy assistance program supervisor for the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment.

For the last two years, Talamantes said only $2 million has been used to assist Californians.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA-APRIL 28, 2022: A gardener uses a leaf blower while cleaning a driveway as sprinklers water the front lawn of a home on Sunset Blvd. near Carmelina Ave. in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Low-income LADWP customers’ bills are about to rise. What help is available?

A judge has thrown out the surcharge on LADWP water bills that was used to subsidize low-income customers.

July 19, 2023

The program was set to end this fall, but it will now remain available through March or until the funding runs out.

“When you want to dip into your savings [to pay your bill], why not apply for the program to help you with your water,” he said.

Here’s what residents need to know about eligibility requirements and how to apply.

CALABASAS, CA-JUNE 2, 2022: Photograph shows maximum amount of water coming out of a faucet after a water flow restrictor device was installed during a demonstration at a home in Calabasas. A water flow restrictor will be implemented by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District for customers that repeatedly exceed water usage. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

As drought drives prices higher, millions of Californians struggle to pay for water

The Water Rate Assistance Program, which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed last month, would have created a water affordability program for low-income households.

Oct. 24, 2022

Who is eligible for assistance?

The program is available to both low-income renters and homeowners — even though most renters are not responsible for their water and sewer bills.

Homeowners are eligible for the program if their total household gross income is at or below 60% of the state median income.

For example, if a resident lives in a three-person household with a monthly income of slightly more than $4,300, the applicant is eligible. The California Department of Community Services and Development’s online website has a household income eligibility guide that residents can reference.

An applicant is also eligible if a household member is a current recipient of CalFresh, CalWORKs, or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Advertisement

Renters who are in charge of paying for their water and sewer bills can qualify for the program if they are past due on their rent. To get the benefit, the renter would need to complete an agreement with their landlord as part of the application.

LOS ANGELES, CA, DECEMBER 10, 2019 - Dan Brunn’s designed home in Hancock Park, built over a natural stream, December 10, 2019. Brunn installed a Pentair reverse osmosis water system in the home, as well as a Quatreau smart faucet that can produce chilled, sparkling or hot water right out of the tap, negating the need for bottled water in the home. Brunn is one of Architectural Digest’s 10 Firms to Watch in 2015, the home is the realization of his years of work as an architect. Trained in Bauhaus and modernist styles, Brunn softens up those aesthetics to create a light, airy oasis in the middle of a historic Hancock Park neighborhood." The big thing about this house is that it was designed over water. (Photo By Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

California

Is your water or power being shut off? You have options

A recent report found that Black, Latino and low-income households in L.A. bear the brunt of utility shutoffs. Here’s what to do if you lose water, electricity or gas service.

Nov. 10, 2022

How to apply

Interested applicants can check online to determine whether their water and sewer provider is enrolled in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. Providers such as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles County Public Waterworks Districts are enrolled.

According to the state Community Services and Development website, some utility providers cannot accept program assistance payments on current bills. Residents should check with the enrolled service provider on what the program can assist with.

For help on the application or to get more information, community organizations — including the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, Maravilla Foundation and Long Beach Community Action Partnership — can assist residents.

To apply you’ll need:

  • Current water and/or wastewater bill.
  • Proof of income for all household members. (That includes proof of participation in CalFresh or CalWORKs.)
  • California I.D.

Talamantes said that if a homeowner or renter is in the country illegally, he or she can still be eligible for the program as long as one household member is at least 18 and a U.S. citizen; that person can apply for assistance.

CaliforniaAdvice, Resources & Guides
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement