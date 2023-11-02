Advertisement
California

Six Flags and Knott’s Berry Farm owners to merge in theme park mega-deal

A view of the entrance as parkgoers ride the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park has been owned and operated by Ohio-based Cedar Fair since 1997. The company plans to merge with Six Flags, operator of Valencia’s Magic Mountain.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Two iconic Southern California theme parks, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm, would come under the same ownership as part of a mega-merger announced Thursday that is set to reshape the industry.

Consolidating two of the nation’s largest amusement park giants is estimated to increase the value of the combined company by $200 million over three years, through anticipated operational and administrative savings, as well as an increase in revenue, according to an announcement from the companies.

The pending merger, which awaits regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the first six months of 2024. The unified company would be worth an estimated $8 billion, according to both companies.

Advertisement

“The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies,” Selim Bassoul, president and chief executive of Six Flags, said in a statement. “We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.”

Patrons can now purchase "no boo" necklaces for $14.99 for those not looking to get frightened at the annual horror event.

California

Knott’s Scary Farm guests can buy ‘scare immunity.’ Die-hards give it a resounding ‘boo’

Knott’s Berry Farm will sell “no-boo” necklaces this year for patrons not looking to get frightened at the theme park’s annual after-hours horror event.

Aug. 31, 2023

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., based in Texas, operates the Magic Mountain park in Valencia as part of its nationwide portfolio; Ohio-based Cedar Fair has owned and operated Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park since 1997. Both parks operate seasonal water parks: Hurricane Harbor at Magic Mountain, and Soak City at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The merged company will include 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” said Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive of Cedar Fair.

ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 18: Disneyland on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Anaheim, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

California Supreme Court ends Disneyland’s fight against Anaheim wage law

The legal decision seems to mean Disneyland will have to boost the wages of many resort workers. The legal battle has been brewing since 2018.

Oct. 25, 2023

Advertisement

The unified company plans to offer what it described as “expanded park access” to passholders as well as an “enhanced, combined loyalty program.”

Upon approval, the merged company will move its headquarters to Charlotte, N.C., and operate under the name Six Flags.

CaliforniaBusiness
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement