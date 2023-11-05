Two killed when minivan fleeing police hits bus in downtown L.A., police say

Two people were killed after a minivan being pursued by police smashed into a Metro bus early Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

Two people were killed when a minivan fleeing police hit a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers assigned to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division were on patrol about 5 a.m. when they said they spotted someone throw a gun out of the window of a green minivan near Central Avenue and the 10 Freeway, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a police spokesperson. Officers then initiated a pursuit, she said.

The pursuit ended one to two minutes later at the intersection of 17th and Main streets when the minivan crashed into the bus, she said.

Officers performed first aid on the injured, but two occupants of the minivan died — one at the scene, and another at a local hospital, she said. The driver and another minivan passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The only person aboard the bus was the operator, who did not suffer injuries that required treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Police recovered the handgun, Eisenman said.