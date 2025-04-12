Two dead, five injured after Tesla crashes into Orange County Transit bus
Two people died Saturday morning when a Tesla drove through a red light and slammed into a pick-up truck and a bus in Fullerton, authorities said.
The driver of the Tesla was headed west on East Orangethorpe Avenue when they blew past the traffic signal and slammed into the side of a Toyota pick-up truck before careening into an Orange County Transit Authority bus shortly before 7 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Fullerton Police Department.
A female passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver succumbed to severe injuries at an area hospital a short time later, police said. Five bus passengers were also taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police do not yet know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
