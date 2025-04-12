Advertisement
California

Two dead, five injured after Tesla crashes into Orange County Transit bus

By James QueallyStaff Writer 

Two people died Saturday morning when a Tesla drove through a red light and slammed into a pick-up truck and a bus in Fullerton, authorities said.

The driver of the Tesla was headed west on East Orangethorpe Avenue when they blew past the traffic signal and slammed into the side of a Toyota pick-up truck before careening into an Orange County Transit Authority bus shortly before 7 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Fullerton Police Department.

A female passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver succumbed to severe injuries at an area hospital a short time later, police said. Five bus passengers were also taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police do not yet know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

