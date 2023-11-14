Advertisement
California

L.A. City Council backs Harvard-Westlake athletic campus in Studio City

A rendering of a big, low building.
A rendering of Harvard-Westlake’s planned gymnasium, community room and open space in Studio City.
(Gensler)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a private school’s athletic complex in Studio City over the objections of neighbors worried about noise and traffic from the project.

The council voted 15 to 0 to allow Harvard-Westlake School’s planned campus to go forward, rejecting an appeal filed this year by opponents. The sports complex will replace the Weddington Golf & Tennis club, which was sold in 2017 to the school.

Two playing fields, a two-story gymnasium, a swimming pool, an underground parking lot and eight tennis courts are planned for the site near the L.A. River. The athletic facilities will serve the school’s two campuses, in Studio City and Holmby Hills, with shuttles bringing in the students.

More than five acres of open space will be available to the public, school representatives said.

Advertisement

Many people spoke at the council meeting in favor of Harvard-Westlake’s plans, with some residents warning that condominiums could rise instead on the riverside site. Others touted the planned open space.

“Neighbors who live in nearby apartments who don’t have backyards will have a place to play,” said Susan Welsh, a Benedict Canyon resident and the mother of two Harvard-Westlake students.

A rendering shows Harvard-Westlake's planned River Park athletic campus in Studio City. View of the Gymnasium, Community Roomand Public River Park.

California

Harvard-Westlake’s plan for an athletic facility in Studio City draws heated opposition

The Los Angeles City Council will weigh in on Harvard-Westlake’s plans to transform the Weddington Golf & Tennis site into an athletic campus, which has divided the community.

Nov. 13, 2023

Terry Barnum, head of athletics at Harvard-Westlake, described the council vote as a win for Studio City.

“We have been a good neighbor for decades, and we will continue to be so,” Barnum said.

Teri Austin, a Studio City resident, said opponents plan to sue the city over the project.

The City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit in August for the athletic campus, prompting opponents to file an appeal.

Opponents also last month filed a complaint with the city’s Ethics Commission, alleging that two of the planning commissioners should have recused themselves from the vote because they attended Harvard-Westlake. Both commissioners have also donated to the school, with one commissioner giving $500,000 over more than a decade, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

Both commissioners told The Times that they consulted with the city attorney before the vote.

Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents the district, told her colleagues at Tuesday’s meeting that her office fought for various protections for the neighborhood, including a ban on any events related to the 2028 Olympics at the site.

“My office is committed completely to making sure that the school follows through on being a responsible and responsive owner and developer,” Raman said.

CaliforniaHigh School SportsSportsL.A. Politics Education
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement