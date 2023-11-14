Shooting threats send police rushing to three L.A. County schools. They were all false

The Los Angeles Police Department received calls threatening shootings at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and another call referencing Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills on Nov. 14, 2023.

Law enforcement officers responded to shooting threats made against three Los Angeles County schools Tuesday, though none of the menacing calls amounted to anything, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police Department officers received calls threatening shootings at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks around 11:10 a.m., and another call referencing Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills around 11:30 a.m., a spokesman told The Times.

In the case of Bishop Alemany, the caller said he had a shotgun, the spokesman said. But when police arrived there was no evidence of any shooter at the campus.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, meanwhile, responded to a call “regarding a possible threat” at Agoura High School in Agoura Hills. The campus was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“Deputies searched Agoura High School and it was determined there is no threat,” the department wrote in a social media post.

Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call for service regarding a possible threat to Agoura High School. Deputies responded to the school & are currently conducting a check of the campus & surrounding area. The school is currently on lockdown. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MY3ipEWt59 — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) November 14, 2023

All three schools were deemed safe by Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.