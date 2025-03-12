Possible armed shooter reported at Loma Linda hospital. Facility under evacuation

An armed shooter was reported Wednesday evening at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Authorities are rushing to evacuate Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino County following reports of a possible armed shooter.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued a statement around 6:40 p.m Wednesday saying that deputies were on scene and actively clearing the facility.

People were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes around the hospital, which is at 11234 Anderson St. in Loma Linda.

A text message alert was sent to students on campus and medical buildings nearby saying, “This is not a drill: Initiate immediate protective actions. If confronted with a threat, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT,” according to reporting from ABC7.

This is a developing story.