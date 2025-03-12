Advertisement
California

Possible armed shooter reported at Loma Linda hospital. Facility under evacuation

An armed shooter was reported Wednesday evening at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
(MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images )
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Authorities are rushing to evacuate Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino County following reports of a possible armed shooter.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued a statement around 6:40 p.m Wednesday saying that deputies were on scene and actively clearing the facility.

People were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes around the hospital, which is at 11234 Anderson St. in Loma Linda.

Advertisement

A text message alert was sent to students on campus and medical buildings nearby saying, “This is not a drill: Initiate immediate protective actions. If confronted with a threat, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT,” according to reporting from ABC7.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement