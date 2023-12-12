He lobbed slurs and concrete to get street vendors out of his neighborhood, police say

A Glendale man accused of hurling concrete stones, rocks and racial slurs at street vendors in early November was charged with three misdemeanors, including a hate crime.

The Glendale Police Department announced charges on Monday against Emanuel Gulakian, 36, with one count each of a violation of civil rights, assault of a person and battery.

Gulakian was arrested Nov. 2 and is home awaiting trial on $30,000 bond. His next court date is Feb. 2.

Police say Emanuel Gulakian threw concrete chunks at street vendors including the one above. (Glendale Police Department)

Advertisement

Gulakian is alleged to have yelled racial epithets and profanities at Latino street vendors near the intersection of Sonora Avenue and San Fernando Road after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Glendale police. At least two vendors were targeted.

Calls to a number listed for Gulakian were not returned.

Police responded and arrested Gulakian shortly after he allegedly threw loose concrete pieces at the vendors. The projectiles were as big as softballs, according to police reports. One of the vendors was struck and suffered minor injuries.

World & Nation Latinx Files: Leave street vendors alone I can’t believe this still needs to be said, but please, for the love of whatever you consider holy, leave street vendors alone.

“Throughout the altercation, the suspect continued to spew racial slurs, perpetuating an atmosphere of hate and violence,” according to police.

In a Nov. 27 incident caught on video, Gulakian appeared to be harassing Glendale street vendors along West Glenoaks Boulevard and North Brand Boulevard. Video posted to social media by street vendor activist Edin Alex Enamorado appears to show the incident.

A man who appears to be Gulakian is filming a street vendor and says, “I don’t want this black market here; get all of it to Mexico.” In another post, he compares a Latina woman defending the street vendors to “your women in Tijuana.”

Advertisement

He also berates the street vendors and tells them that he is not giving them permission to record him while simultaneously filming them on a public street.