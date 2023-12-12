Advertisement
California

He lobbed slurs and concrete to get street vendors out of his neighborhood, police say

Glendale's Emanuel Gulakian has been charged with one count each of a violation of civil rights, assault and battery.
Emanuel Gulakian, 36, faces charges after alleged attacks on street vendors caught on video.
(Glendale Police Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
A Glendale man accused of hurling concrete stones, rocks and racial slurs at street vendors in early November was charged with three misdemeanors, including a hate crime.

The Glendale Police Department announced charges on Monday against Emanuel Gulakian, 36, with one count each of a violation of civil rights, assault of a person and battery.

Gulakian was arrested Nov. 2 and is home awaiting trial on $30,000 bond. His next court date is Feb. 2.

One of the larger stones is displayed to have been tossed by Glendale's Emanuel Gulakian at street vendors, police allege.
Police say Emanuel Gulakian threw concrete chunks at street vendors including the one above.
(Glendale Police Department)
Gulakian is alleged to have yelled racial epithets and profanities at Latino street vendors near the intersection of Sonora Avenue and San Fernando Road after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Glendale police. At least two vendors were targeted.

Calls to a number listed for Gulakian were not returned.

Police responded and arrested Gulakian shortly after he allegedly threw loose concrete pieces at the vendors. The projectiles were as big as softballs, according to police reports. One of the vendors was struck and suffered minor injuries.

“Throughout the altercation, the suspect continued to spew racial slurs, perpetuating an atmosphere of hate and violence,” according to police.

In a Nov. 27 incident caught on video, Gulakian appeared to be harassing Glendale street vendors along West Glenoaks Boulevard and North Brand Boulevard. Video posted to social media by street vendor activist Edin Alex Enamorado appears to show the incident.

A man who appears to be Gulakian is filming a street vendor and says, “I don’t want this black market here; get all of it to Mexico.” In another post, he compares a Latina woman defending the street vendors to “your women in Tijuana.”

He also berates the street vendors and tells them that he is not giving them permission to record him while simultaneously filming them on a public street.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

