Advertisement
California

Death of disabled rider will cost L.A. County agency $17.5 million, jury rules

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A jury has ordered a Los Angeles County transit agency to pay $17.5 million to the family of a disabled man who suffered fatal injuries after being dropped off in front of his home following dialysis treatment.

Guillermo Aviles, 61, was injured when he fell to the street shortly after exiting an Access Services van in March 2020. His family sued later that year, blaming the van’s driver for not walking Aviles to his door, and an L.A. County Superior Court jury agreed, awarding the eight-figure payout Tuesday.

Access Services provides transportation to individuals in the county with disabilities.

Aviles, the father of seven and a former county MTA worker, went to a dialysis facility in Long Beach on March 27, 2020, the family’s lawsuit states. Afterward, he was exhausted from the treatment for his failed kidney, but the Access Services driver failed to walk him from the vehicle all the way to his front door — which is known as “beyond the curb” service.

After the driver, Carlos Juarez, dropped off Aviles, video from the van appears to show Juarez walk around the vehicle to get back into the driver’s seat. On the other side of the van, Aviles is seen hunched over before he tumbles to the ground in the middle of the street.

Advertisement

Aviles was hospitalized, put on life support and died a few months later in June 2020.

Shawn Alvarez and David Herrera stand together in a selfie taken by Herrera. The two reconnected this year when Alvarez was homeless.

California

He was trying to get off the L.A. streets. Then an alleged serial killer targeted him

Shawn Alvarez was trying to turn his life around when he was shot and killed in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Heights — the fourth victim of Jerrid Powell, according to police.

Dec. 15, 2023

“Safety is of utmost importance when you have a public agency in charge of transporting a vulnerable population,” said attorney Raphael Javid, who represented the Aviles family in the lawsuit against the county.

“Throughout this entire case Access Services never took accountability for their actions. The driver still works for Access today, even after a jury unanimously found that his negligence caused the death of Mr. Aviles,” said Javid. “They’ve taken no measures to correct any failures or shortcomings that caused this accident.”

While Access Services says on its website that it generally provides “curb-to-curb” service, the agency also notes that eligible customers can receive its “beyond-the-curb” service, which Aviles was signed up for in his profile, according to Javid.

The county agency contracts with private transit providers to provide the actual rides. The service moves about 108,000 disabled riders in 3.1 million trips per year, according to the agency.

Aviles’ family said they had complained repeatedly about drivers failing to assist Aviles beyond the curb, the lawsuit claims.

Access Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles, CA - Rita Stern Milch, right, sweetly brushes her husband David Milch's hair back during a portrait on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Milch is a television writer. He wrote "Hill Street Blues," "NYPD Blue," "Deadwood." He continues to collaborate on scripts after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, with help from friend John Hallenborg and wife Rita Stern Milch. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Television

For Subscribers

David Milch has Alzheimer’s disease. He also has a new screenplay

Despite the advance of his dementia, the legendary writer behind ‘Deadwood’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ is still writing — with help from his wife and a longtime friend.

Dec. 14, 2023

Advertisement
California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement