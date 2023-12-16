Rain expected to roll through Los Angeles next week

Traffic slows to a crawl on the rain-slicked Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as an atmospheric river pushes through Southern California in March.

Rain is expected to finally roll through Los Angeles and Southern California starting Monday and continuing through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s sunny skies are projected to give way to some clouds on Sunday, with temperatures starting to slightly drop.

The likelihood of showers in Los Angeles County, including downtown, is expected to increase on Monday with a 50% chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation increases through the week, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are projected to drop to the 60s through the week.

Total rain expected from Sunday through Tuesday could reach half an inch from a storm system moving inland that is expected to bring colder weather and rain throughout California, the weather service wrote on social media.

Any precipitation should bring respite to an otherwise dry and somewhat gusty few weeks in Southern California, despite the state being in an El Niño weather pattern that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects to provide an unusually warm and wet season for parts of the west.

While Los Angeles isn’t currently under any red flag warnings or other fire-risky watches, the weather service did upgrade Los Angeles and Ventura counties to “locally brief critical fire weather conditions” until early Sunday, largely concentrated in the hills and mountains, due to wind and low humidity.

“Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common, strongest into Sunday morning with isolated gusts to 45 mph,” the weather service wrote. “Conditions will change rapidly Sunday night with an active storm

pattern through next week.”

California has otherwise experienced a mild wildfire season, after dozens of atmospheric rivers pummeled the state earlier this year and delivered record rainfalls.

Tropical Storm Hilary showered Southern California with several more inches of rain in August, which caused flooding in Coachella Valley.

Weather experts anticipate a strong El Niño weather pattern through the first few months of 2024, increasing California’s likelihood for even more rain after years of drought and extreme wildfires.