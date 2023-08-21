Unprecedented flooding from Hilary leaves Palm Springs, Coachella Valley reeling

Joseph Wolensky stands in the street with a sign that says, “You call this a storm?” on Sunday in Palm Desert, Calif.

Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley were digging out Monday from intense flooding and mudflows following Tropical Storm Hilary, which inundated roads and cut off the region’s key freeway, Interstate 10.

In Riverside County, Palm Springs reported in a post on Facebook that its 911 lines were down early Monday. Residents were advised to text 911.

Palm Springs averages 4 to 5 inches of rainfall per year, according to Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the weather service in San Diego.

Hilary unleashed more than half of that on Sunday. The Coachella Valley received 2 to 4 inches of rain at lower elevations, including in Palm Springs and Indio, and about 4 to 6 inches farther west, the National Weather Service said.

Ahead of the storm, more than 40,000 sandbags were distributed to residents at fire stations, according to Daniel DeSelms, Palm Springs’ emergency management coordinator. Each household was allotted 10 bags.

Vehicles cross a flood control basin filled with water that has almost reached the street in Palm Desert. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“This storm has been unlike anything our community has faced before. We want to thank our residents, businesses and members of the community for their patience as we work to clean up downed trees and mitigate flooding,” the city of Palm Desert said on Facebook.

Motorists deal with a flooded road and stuck vehicles in Palm Springs on Sunday. (David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Palm Springs issued an updated map of all street and highway closures.

Officials are still trying to tally the damage following record rainfall. Some cities in the Coachella Valley reported that streets were beginning to reopen as floodwaters receded, but many were still closed.

The Palm Springs Fire Department helped respond to calls for swift-water rescues in neighboring Cathedral City “all night,” public information officer Nathan Gunkel said Monday.

Numerous roads and highways were closed Monday, including the 10 Freeway from Haugen-Lehmann Way to Bob Hope Drive, and Highway 62. Silt and debris still covered some roadways, and Gene Autry Trail remained barricaded.

A section of the 10 Freeway near Indio remained closed “until further notice,” officials said early Monday.

The flooding was taking a particular toll on the region’s workers.

Luz Gallegos, executive director of the nonprofit group TODEC, said teams were on call Monday to assist families throughout the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley. On Sunday night, TODEC’s Coachella team helped coordinate transportation with the county for several families in Thermal and Mecca who needed to get to a shelter.

At the Oasis Mobile Home Park on Sunday in Thermal, she said, residents were reporting high winds and patio covers that were flying off.

“Right now, it’s mostly recovery and trying to figure out where folks are at,” Gallegos said Monday morning. The main concern they are hearing, she said, is from farmworkers who are unable to work. “We’re in that mode to see what we can fundraise.”

A man wades through floodwaters in Palm Desert. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Gallegos was ready to head to a ranch on the west end of the county at daybreak. Migrant workers needed rain gear.

Since Thursday night, TODEC has received more than 2,000 calls to its hot line. Many people have called in for assistance. A lot of calls have been from farmworkers concerned about losing work because of the rain, said Ariana Borroel, who oversees the hot line.

“Because many of them are undocumented, they don’t have access to unemployment, leaving them to have to work on a daily basis,” Borroel said. “Their panic is that if they stop working, they’re not able to provide for their family and themselves.”

Among those worrying was Martina Zacarias, a 20-year resident at Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal. She and her husband, both farmworkers, last worked on Friday, helping bag dates to protect them from the upcoming storm.

As the rain poured down Sunday, sending rivulets of water cascading into her driveway, Zacarias said she was more worried about her work hours.

“We’re not going to be able to work until it all dries,” Zacarias said. But a lack of work doesn’t mean the bills stop coming. And they have a $675 rent to think about.

“We always need to be working. If we don’t work, we don’t have food.”

Times staff writers Alexandra E. Petri and Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.