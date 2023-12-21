Woman found dead inside the trunk of car after Quartz Hill garage fire

Firefighters found a dead woman in the trunk of the charred remains of a car at a Quartz Hill home on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responding to a garage fire at a Lancaster area home on Wednesday found the body of a woman stuffed inside the trunk of a burned-out car.

Firefighters responded to the fire on 38th Street West in the Quartz Hill neighborhood just after 8 a.m., quickly extinguishing the blaze, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews searched the garage and discovered the woman’s body inside the trunk of the car, Pickett said. The investigation was then turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Details about the woman’s identity, whether she lived in the home and how she may have died were not immediately available. A report from KCAL-TV news said the woman was an elementary school teacher in Palmdale.

This is a developing story.