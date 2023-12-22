Advertisement
California

‘Supermax or death’: FBI arrests Unabomber fan over alleged bomb threats

A seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, D.C.
A suspect was arrested and charged Thursday after threatening emails were sent to the FBI headquarters in Los Angeles.
(Stefani Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Share

Federal agents arrested and charged a Los Angeles man for allegedly sending threatening emails to the FBI, explicitly targeting the Los Angeles Field Office and referencing the infamous Unabomber, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

On Thursday, authorities charged Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, with making threats by interstate communication, a felony offense with a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Since July, Anten had been sending numerous threats to the FBI, an affidavit said. These threats, outlined in emails, included plans to bomb the agency’s office in Westwood. In one November email, he allegedly boasted about being voted most likely in his graduating class to become the next Unabomber — a notion he seem to embrace.

Agents said they were alarmed by his reference to the Unabomber, the nickname given to Ted Kaczynski, who killed three people and injured nearly two dozen others during a 17-year bombing campaign, starting in the late 1970s. The FBI captured Kaczynski in 1996 and convicted him of murder; he was sentenced to life in a “supermax” prison in Colorado.

Kaczynski died in June.

Advertisement
Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber

Obituaries

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who eluded authorities for 18 years, dies at 81

Kaczynski planted deadly bombs to draw attention to his theories. He became one of the most feared individuals in the U.S. by the time of his capture.

June 10, 2023

Anten allegedly listed similarities between himself and Kaczynski in the email, proclaiming that he was working on a manifesto and signing the email as Unabomber.

On Nov. 20, two FBI task force officers interviewed Anten at his home. During this meeting, Anten confessed to sending the emails, and the officers warned him to stop contacting agents, the affidavit stated.

Anten disregarded the FBI’s warning, and according to agents, his conduct escalated. On Dec. 5, Anten allegedly sent a series of threatening emails, specifically targeting the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

The next day, Anten reportedly sent an email stating, “I can go on a mass murder spree. In fact, it would be very explainable by your actions.” He signed it, “SuperMax or Death.”

This message was accompanied by a follow-up email containing an image of a Google search for “how to make a dirty bomb.”

In this photo taken from security video, a light colored vehicle, top left, travels toward the Rainbow Bridge customs plaza, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, leaving two people dead and prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said. (Customs Border Protection via AP)

World & Nation

FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, finds no indication of terrorism

The investigation of a fiery car wreck that killed two people at the border checkpoint in Niagara Falls has found no evidence of terrorism.

Nov. 23, 2023

Advertisement

On that same day, Anten visited the FBI office and emailed agents about his visit, expressing his intention to continue doing so. Surveillance footage confirmed Anten’s visit to the building.

Police arrested Anten at his home, and he cooperated with them. A federal judge ordered Anten to be held without bond and scheduled his arraignment for Jan. 11 in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

California
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement