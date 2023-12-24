Advertisement
California

Thinking of lighting a fire for Christmas? Not with this ban in Southern California

A map of Southern California shows a large swath of pink, indicating where wood burning is prohibited on Christmas Day.
(South Coast AQMD)
By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 
A crackling fire on Christmas Day might feel cozy, but for air quality officials in Southern California, the pollution ain’t worth it.

All wood burning, both indoor and outdoor, is banned on Monday for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and nondesert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper, also are banned while the 24-hour No-Burn Day Alert is in effect.

Officials from the South Coast Air Quality Management District emphasized that these alerts are mandatory — and that they are issued when public health is at higher risk.

The particles in wood smoke — also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 — can bury deep into your lungs, trigger asthma attacks and cause a surge in emergency hospitalizations.

Mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation are exempt from the ban, as well as homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting, and her first book, “California Against the Sea,” examines the future of our vanishing coastline in the face of rising water.

