Emergency crews search for plane that went down in Half Moon Bay

An airplane crashed into Half Moon Bay on Sunday evening, authorities said.

An airplane crashed into Half Moon Bay on Sunday evening, not far from an airport, authorities said.

Sgt. Philip Hallworth of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said crews were searching for the plane, which went down in the bay about 7:15 p.m., KRON-TV reported.

The crash occurred a few miles from the Half Moon Bay Airport, Hallworth said. The airport is off Cabrillo Highway in Moss Beach, about 22 miles south of San Francisco.

Advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews also responded to the crash site, KRON reported.

There was no immediate information about the number of people on board the plane, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved.