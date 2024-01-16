More rain is expected for Southern California this week. How much could we get?

After a relatively dry start to 2024, the storm door could swing open soon for Southern California, where back-to-back rainstorms are expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm front is expected to approach northwest San Luis Obispo County late Tuesday night, bringing about a 60% chance of rain to the region around Wednesday morning, according to the weather service. There is a 40% chance that light rain will spread across San Luis Obispo and northern and western Santa Barbara County by Wednesday morning.

The storm is projected to drop up to a tenth of an inch of rain everywhere but the northwestern coastal portions of San Luis Obispo county, which could see up to a quarter of an inch. Temperatures are expected to lower by 3 to 6 degrees, with coastal locations to see temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. The strongest winds will be felt across the Los Angeles mountains and the Antelope Valley.

The weather service expects the storm to move east Friday, bringing a slight chance of rain over San Luis Obispo and western Santa Barbara counties during the afternoon.

The next storm is expected in the region from Friday night into Monday, with about 1 to 2 inches of rain falling across Southern California, the weather service predicts. Southwest-facing slopes are expected to see between 2 to 4 inches of precipitation and northwest San Luis Obispo County 5 or more inches.

Sunday will have the highest chance of heavy rain. Los Angeles is expected to receive at least 1.2 inches of rain between Friday evening and Monday. Larger amounts are forecast for Big Pine Mountain, with 3.25 inches; San Luis Obispo, with 2.44 inches; Santa Barbara, with 2.49 inches; Ojai, with 2.44 inches; Fillmore, with 1.81 inches, and Pasadena, with 1.4 inches.

A high-pressure system is expected to move into the region Tuesday and usher in dry conditions, clear skies and warmer temperatures during the day.