How well do you know L.A.? Try identifying these spots by sound alone

Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos via Getty Images
By Helen Li
Close your eyes and imagine Los Angeles. You might conjure palm trees, beaches and blue skies. Traffic-clogged freeways, the downtown skyline or the taco truck on your corner.

You know the looks of this city.

But do you know its sounds?

The rhythms and noises of a location can be as unique as a signature. Each place has its own.

Can you place these signature sounds of the Los Angeles area?

VIDEO | 00:30
Sounds of L.A.: Location 1
VIDEO | 00:31
Sounds of L.A.: Location 2
VIDEO | 00:33
Sounds of L.A.: Location 3
VIDEO | 00:38
Sounds of L.A.: Location 4
VIDEO | 00:28
Sounds of L.A.: Location 5
VIDEO | 00:35
Sounds of L.A.: Location 6

About this project

Reporting and audio recording by Helen Li. Mixing by Albert Brave Tiger Lee. Videos by Kelvin Kuo.
Helen Li

Helen Li was a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied international development. After working as a university teacher through the Princeton in Asia fellowship in China and Nepal, she pivoted to freelance journalism and fact-checking. During the 2020 elections, she collaborated remotely with a team of volunteers to produce “Fresh Off the Vote,” an explanatory podcast about Asian American civic engagement. These collective experiences brought her to The Times, where she worked for the podcast, Business and newsletter teams. She aspires to learn more about the human experience through different forms of storytelling.

