Tell us: When did you officially feel like a ‘local’ in L.A.?

Seven years ago, after visiting Los Angeles nearly every summer to spend time with relatives and friends, I took the plunge and finally moved from Las Vegas to L.A. Two weeks later, I got into my first car accident. A driver slammed into the back of my car while I was at a stoplight during rush hour. When I told my co-workers, they made sure I was OK (I was, thankfully) and then said, nonchalantly, “Welcome to L.A. You’re a local now.”

Of course, I didn’t feel like a true local until years later when I had solidified my L.A. community — my group of friends, my favorite neighborhoods and my beloved local spots.

But still I wonder: What makes someone a local in L.A.?

Is it when you can rattle off directions to a tourist without needing to check your GPS? Or when your favorite vendors at your local farmers market automatically know your name and order? Is it when a mild earthquake doesn’t make you flinch? How about when you realize you’ve tried at least 75% of the tacos on The Times’ 101 best tacos list? Is it when you strongly resonate with Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics in his song “Dodger Blue” (“Don’t say you hate L.A. when you don’t travel past the 10”)?

Angelenos, we want to know: When did you officially feel like a local? Was there a moment? Tell us your thoughts in the form below. We may feature your comment in an upcoming story.