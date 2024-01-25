Authorities arrest four suspected members of San Fernando Valley drug ring

Authorities this week arrested four people suspected of being members of a San Fernando Valley drug ring that trafficked in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Search warrants were executed Wednesday at five locations in the valley, during which authorities found more than 14 firearms, 2 pounds of methamphetamine and $153,000 in cash and narcotics.

Throughout their investigation, authorities have seized 42 pounds of methamphetamine, 128 pounds of cocaine and 6.6 pounds of fentanyl — along with two firearms and more than $150,000 in cash. The value of those drugs exceeds $1 million, according to law enforcement estimates.

Advertisement

California Authorities bust cocaine delivery service operation in Los Angeles, Ventura counties Ventura County sheriff’s detectives this week made eight arrests and seized cocaine, firearms and money during a bust that followed a five-month investigation into a drug trafficking operation.

Arrested Wednesday morning were 23-year-old Van Nuys resident Giselle Buraye, 35-year-old Sylmar resident Efren Meraz Jr., 41-year-old Sunland resident Max Roman-Betancourt and 36-year-old Panorama City resident Esteban Armas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

Two others, Oscar Alejandro Melendez, 50, of Van Nuys and Robert Carlton Lavilette, 68, of Ventura, are expected to be arraigned in the next few days. A seventh suspect — Sarkis Kyurkchian, 40, of North Hollywood — remains at large.

Sarkis Kyurkchian, 40, aka “Z,” aka “Sam,” of North Hollywood. (ATF)

“Powerfully addictive drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine devastate families and communities,” U.S. Atty. Martin Estrada said in a statement. “With these charges we have dismantled a drug trafficking organization that put profits over people’s lives.”

All seven suspects have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Buraye has also been charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as distribution of fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Buraye, Melendez and Meraz procured fentanyl pills, meth and cocaine that they, along with Kyurkchian, gave to Lavilette and Betancourt, who then sold them on the street.

Authorities allege Buraye and Melendez would also sell drugs to customers.

On April 14, 2021, the two sold about 1,000 fentanyl pills, according to officials.

Authorities also say Buraye sold more than 700 fentanyl pills in March 2022.

Advertisement

Buraye and Melendez have been charged with aiding and abetting, as well as distributing fentanyl.

Armas stored the drugs, authorities say. During a search at Armas’ house in May 2022, law enforcement seized approximately 5.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 125 pounds of cocaine, 24 pounds of methamphetamine and $152,602, according to court documents.

If convicted, each defendant would face a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.