The Times’ complete guide to storm safety preparedness

It’s happening again: Back-to-back storms are threatening to inundate California, with howling winds, heavy rain and snow arriving in northwestern California early Wednesday. Residents across the state could face dangerous conditions for the next week, forecasters say.

The parade of potential horribles includes widespread flooding, treacherous road conditions in the mountains and power outages, depending on how big a punch the storms pack.

Forecasters expect the misery caused by the first storm to be relatively brief, with the system doing its worst on Wednesday and Thursday before moving out of the area. But a new storm is expected as early as Sunday morning, potentially dumping more water on an already saturated state.

There’s still time to prepare before the storms arrive. Sign up for emergency alerts, check your emergency kit, stock up on shelf-stable food and make a plan in case you need to evacuate. Once a storm arrives, the safest place to be is in your home.

Here’s what you need to know and how to stay safe before, during and after the storms.