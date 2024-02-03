Advertisement
California

L.A. County teen accused of ‘swatting’ Florida mosque, suspected in other hoax threats

Masjid Al Hayy in Sanford, Fla., was the target of a swatting incident last year.
(Google Maps)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
He called law enforcement to say he was going to shoot up a Florida mosque. Then, there were sounds of gunfire.

But it was all fake, authorities say. And now, a teenager from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of phoning in the phony threat.

The incident occurred May 12, when law enforcement in Seminole County received a call from someone who said he was entering the Masjid Al Hayy in Sanford, Fla., to carry out a mass shooting.

The caller made references to Satanism and said he had a handgun and explosives, authorities said in a statement.

“He then began playing audio of gunfire in the background,” the statement continued.

Seminole County law enforcement responded to the mosque, but when officers arrived they found there was no shooter.

Officers determined the call was a swatting incident — in which someone reports a false crime or emergency at a specific location to provoke an aggressive law enforcement response, often from a SWAT team.

An investigation, conducted in partnership with the Justice Department and FBI, identified the suspect as Alan Winston Filion, 17, of Lancaster.

Investigators allege they found various IP addresses connected to several accounts he created on websites offering swatting services.

The FBI searched Filion’s home July 15, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

On Jan.18, with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Filion was taken into custody and booked into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

He has been charged in Florida as an adult and faces several felony charges, including making a false report of violence, unlawful use of a communication device, false report to law enforcement concerning commission of a capital felony while facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism, and swatting.

Filion was extradited to Seminole County on Tuesday and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Investigators believe Filion may also be connected to other swatting incidents across the country.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

