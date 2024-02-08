Clean and secure your tagged high-rise or we’ll do it for you, L.A. proposes telling owner

After six trespassing arrests were made in less than a week related to a heavily tagged unfinished skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, the City Council will consider ordering the property owners to clean up the site.

Councilmember Kevin de León introduced a motion Feb. 2 that would instruct the Department of Building and Safety, the Bureau of Street Services and the Bureau of Engineering to order the Oceanwide Plaza owners to secure the property and clear debris from the public right of way. The council will vote on the motion Friday.

“Our residents and businesses deserve safe and vibrant neighborhoods, which is why I’ve taken action to ensure the Oceanwide property is cleaned and made safe,” De León.

If the owners do not comply by Feb. 17, the city will begin its own cleanup process, the motion said. There is currently scaffolding, plastic barriers and other debris on the sidewalks and in the bus lane adjacent to the building.

Advertisement

California Four more trespassing arrests made at graffitied downtown skyscraper Police arrested four more people at the unfinished Oceanwide Plaza development, where vandals tagged 27 floors of the skyscraper with graffiti.

The Department of Building and Safety issued an order to the property owners on Jan. 31 requesting they remove all graffiti and debris and securely fence the building.

Oceanwide Plaza was slated to be a mixed-use development including luxury apartments and hotel and retail space, but construction was halted in 2019 when the Beijing-based developers ran out of money.

The incomplete high-rise has attracted many taggers and graffiti artists in recent weeks, who have collectively tagged at least 27 stories of the building . De León’s motion described the development as “a blight on downtown Los Angeles” and “a black eye on an otherwise vibrant part of DTLA.”

The development faces Crypto.com Arena, which hosted the Grammys last weekend, and is near the popular L.A. Live complex among shops and restaurants. De León represents Council District 14, which includes downtown Los Angeles.

De León’s motion orders the owners of Oceanwide Plaza to “restore the public right of way to its original condition,” and instructs various city organizations to step in if the job is not completed by the deadline. The motion also asks the city administrative officer to identify funding for the cleanup and securing of the site.