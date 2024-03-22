Two men arrested in connection with an Orange County kidnapping but victim still missing

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance to locate a man who was kidnapped from his Midway City home.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a 61-year-old man who authorities say was kidnapped by two men outside his home in Midway City last week.

Suspects have been arrested but investigators have yet to find the victim.

The kidnapping victim, Tony Lam, had arrived home shortly after midnight on March 15 after spending time at LV Restaurant & Lounge in Westminster and the 171 Sky Restaurant in Garden Grove when he was confronted by a masked man in his driveway, according to the sheriff’s department, which didn’t explain why his visits to the restaurants were crucial to finding him.

The man assaulted Lam, took him to a waiting car and drove off. A woman who was in the area of Hunter Lane and Madison Avenue when the kidnapping occurred called police, authorities said.

Authorities arrested two men — Nhan Nguyen, 49, and Phi Nguyen, 53 — on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. Nhan Nguyen was taken into custody March 15 and Phi Nguyen was arrested Tuesday, said sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

Both men have been charged with a felony count of kidnapping for ransom/extortion or to commit robbery or a sex crime. They have not yet entered a plea, court records show.

The two men have not told investigators where they can find Lam. Authorities have not revealed how they identified the two suspects or a possible motive in the case.

Lam is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Orange County Sheriff Dispatch at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.