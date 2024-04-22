Here’s how to see the Lyrid meteor shower and the full ‘pink moon’ this week

An April 2018 photo of the Lyrid meteor shower as seen on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn off Germany. It will still be visible through April.

Skygazers, time is running out on the latest celestial show: the Lyrid meteor shower and a full “pink moon” that’s not actually pink.

The Lyrids, one of the oldest meteor showers, typically peak during late April, according to NASA. Lyrids don’t leave behind glowing dust trains but can occasionally produce fireballs.

The Lyrids are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere after the moon sets and before dawn, according to NASA. The shower was most active Sunday night through Monday morning, but it will still be visible through April 29, according to the American Meteor Society

April’s full moon, known as the “pink moon,” will crest at its full phase Tuesday at 4:49 p.m. Pacific, but will appear full through Thursday morning, according to NASA. The moon will not turn pink or even look pink; instead, the moniker comes from a ground-covering plant, moss pink, that’s among the earliest bloomers in the spring.

Another meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, is also active between April 15 and May 27, according to Space.com. The peak will fall on the evening of May 4 and in the predawn hours of May 5.

Though the Eta Aquarids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere, they can also be viewed north of the equator during their peak, when about 10 to 30 meteors can be seen per hour, according to Space.com.

In order to get the best view of a meteor shower, try to find an area away from street lights and lighted buildings, according to NASA. Look at the sky while lying on your back with your feet facing east. Your eyes will adjust in about 30 minutes in the dark, and meteors will then be visible.