SoCal stargazers, mark your calendars for top astronomical events of 2025

The last full moon of 2024 rises above the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Sunday.

It was a spectacular year of celestial events for Southern Californians, including April’s solar eclipse and a rare Draconid meteor shower in October.

Next year will be another one of dazzling sky shows and offer opportunities for forging deeper connections with astronomy, said Vanessa Alarcon, an astronomical observer at Griffith Observatory.

Alarcon told The Times on Monday that throughout human history, people have by necessity been connected to the sky and stars because that’s how they were able to tell time, when to plant things and understand seasonal changes.

It’s our roots.

“We are inherently connected to the stars because we are a part of it,” Alarcon said. Each of the upcoming events “is an opportunity to jump into the world of astronomy.”

Before we dive into coming attractions, here are some expert tips for stargazers.

Stay away from light pollution. NASA experts say the darker the sky, the better your chances of seeing stars and celestial events. You may need to travel to make that happen, and if you need assistance in choosing destinations, you can consult your local astronomy club. The Griffith Observatory has an online list of Southern California astronomy clubs.

Search for viewing parties near you. You can also contact clubs and observatories to see whether they’re having a viewing of a celestial event that’s open to the public — most of these viewings are free. The Los Angeles Astronomical Society is hosting a star party that’s equipped with professional telescopes at the lawn area in front of the Griffith Observatory’s main entrance Jan. 4, for example. The observatory also has virtual viewing parties on its YouTube account, including one March 13 for the total lunar eclipse — an event that will last until 1 a.m., Alarcon said.

Check the weather, as it can impair your view. Preparing for any cosmic event should include checking the forecast. Many such events come with the warning, “weather permitting.” That means, for example, a night that’s cloudy or foggy probably will diminish your chances of catching a meteor shower.

Know where to look with your own two eyes. Not everyone has the money for telescopes or other equipment. But some events are visible to the naked eye. If you need assistance locating a specific planet, experts point to mobile apps such as SkySafari 7 and Night Sky, which enable users to find celestial objects simply by pointing their phones at the sky.

Find your binoculars. For an enhanced view, experts recommend that you grab a pair of binoculars that range in specifications from 7x35 to 10x50 that will allow you to have a clearer view of things, including the moon.

Next year’s events that are visible to Californians include planets that appear closer together, a total lunar eclipse, a tiny planet that is normally not visible making itself known, another planet’s disappearing rings, and a meteor shower.

January: Mars’ disappearing act

On Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m., the moon is going to orbit in front of Mars, and Mars will disappear for a bit, reappearing on the other side of the moon. That’s known as occultation.

This event is a good Southern California special, Alarcon said. It’s viewable only from the West Coast.

The event can be viewed with binoculars, and you’ll see Mars’ brightness before it disappears for about an hour.

January: Venus and Saturn get close to each other

Venus and Saturn are hundreds of millions of miles apart depending on their positions in orbit, but on Jan. 18, the planets will appear “less than half a degree apart in the sky,” according to National Geographic.

This is happening because as Venus moves away from the sun, Saturn is moving toward it, and the apparent gap between the two planets is closing, as High Point Scientific explains.

You can see the planets’ close encounter by looking up at the sky (in a southwesterly direction) about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset.

Experts say you’ll be able to spot the planets with the naked eye on a relatively clear night. Venus will be shining brightly while Saturn will be slightly dimmer. If you choose to use a telescope, you’ll be able to see Saturn’s rings.

March: Total lunar eclipse

The most recent total lunar eclipse visible to Southern Californians occurred in 2022. This spectacular event happens when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow and turns a blood-red color at and near and at totality.

The color is due to Earth’s atmosphere acting as a lens and preferentially directing red and orange light onto the lunar surface, according to the Griffith Observatory.

In 2025, the eclipse will occur March 14. Weather permitting, you’ll be able to see totality starting at 8:57 p.m. Pacific time.

March: Watch Saturn’s rings disappear

Bring out your telescope equipment for Saturn’s magic trick: its disappearing rings.

Our view of the planet and its rings changes as it moves through its orbit. That’s because the orbits of Earth and Saturn are tilted with respect toward each other, so when rings seem to disappear, it’s because we’re seeing them edge-on, according to NASA.

On March 23, the planet’s tilt aligns with Earth’s, making the thin rings appear to be nearly invisible. This will be the narrowest you’ll see the rings this year, and without equipment you probably won’t be able to see it.

June: Mercury takes a bow

Mercury is difficult to spot from Earth because of its close proximity to the sun. As NASA explains, the planet is only viewable at dawn or twilight when the sun’s brightness doesn’t outshine it.

That will change June 26, when our solar system’s smallest planet with be about 15 degrees above the horizon about 15 to 20 minutes after sunset, according to High Point Scientific.

This is the best chance you’ll have this year to see — using a telescope — both Mercury and the moon in the evening sky together, experts say.

August: Venus and Jupiter cozy up

Scientific experts are calling this rare August event a can’t-miss opportunity to see the two brightest planets in close proximity to each other. On Aug. 12, you’ll be able to see Venus and Jupiter in close conjunction at predawn in the eastern part of the sky.

Venus will outshine Jupiter with a brilliant white glow, according to High Point Scientific. Jupiter, by comparison, will be dimmer and have a golden glow.

By looking through a telescope, you’ll be able to see Jupiter’s banded atmosphere and four Galilean moons, which may appear as tiny dots lined up around the planet, National Geographic says.

September: Waning crescent moon, Venus and Regulus

Those on the East Coast who look up and to the east Sept. 19 about 45 minutes before sunrise will see a crescent moon, Venus and brilliant star Regulus aligned.

For Southern Californians, also 45 minutes before the sun comes up that day, the crescent moon and Regulus will be to the left or lower left of Venus in a possible triangle shape.

The trio will shine brightly, but Venus will outshine the other two, and Regulus will be emanating a blue-white hue.

Experts say the event will be visible to the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope are recommended to enhance your view.

December: Geminid meteor shower

If you missed the Geminid meteor shower over the weekend, you’ll have a chance to catch it next year.

The debris causing the Geminids, an annual event, originated from an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA.

About 10 days before the Geminids are expected to reach maximum, there will be a full moon. But by Dec. 13 and 14, the moon will be in a waxing crescent phase, and its brightness won’t overpower the skies. More important, it won’t interfere with viewing of the meteor shower, High Point Scientific says.

On Dec.13, two hours after sunset, you can look up at the sky — in a direction that’s away from the moon — and hunt for shooting stars. The show is predicted to continue until the early hours of the following day.

The Geminid meteor shower can produce up to 50 meteors an hour during the peak dates of Dec. 13-14 in a typical year.