Amid allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, lawmaker wants to expand domestic abuse prosecutions

Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) discusses legislation during Senate floor debate at the state Capitol in 2019. Rubio introduced legislation to increase the statute of limitations on domestic abuse cases.

Billionaire music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs could be eligible to be prosecuted for allegedly abusing his girlfriend in Los Angeles in 2016 under a newly introduced bill under consideration in the California Legislature.

The bill, whose author is Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), would allow accusers up to 15 years after an incident occurred to press charges.

“This is the reason I fight so hard to educate and encourage people to see through the lens of a victim,” said Rubio, who says she is a survivor of domestic violence.

Rubio in 2019 pushed for a bill to extend the statute of limitations from three to 20 years. Lawmakers eventually agreed to extend the time to five years. Now Rubio is making another attempt, through Senate Bill 690, to expand it to 15 years.

For Rubio, five years is “not good enough.”

Her remarks come in the week after disturbing surveillance footage surfaced that shows Combs physically abusing his former girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, a singer who dated Combs for 11 years, filed a lawsuit against him last year.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office called the video “difficult to watch” in a statement following the release of the video. Still, authorities said they can’t pursue charges.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” the statement said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of California said it respects the goal of promoting justice for survivors of domestic violence but opposed the 2019 bill.

“We fear that the extension proposed by this bill will both threaten defendants’ rights and remove the incentive for law enforcement and prosecutors to more swiftly address reports of domestic partner violence in the first instance,” it wrote.

Rubio said if her bill passes, Ventura would be able to press charges. The bill currently is under consideration in the Assembly.