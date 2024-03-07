Advertisement
California

Police allege cyclist in ‘national parks’ shirt broke equipment that detects wildfires

By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say has been repeatedly damaging wildfire-detection equipment in open spaces in Irvine.

Irvine police on Wednesday released images on Facebook and Instagram showing a man who they said tampered with the fire detection devices on at least two different occasions.

“These devices are critical to keeping our community safe,” the statement read.

A wanted poster shows a gray-haired man in shorts handling equipment on a metal pole amid weeds and grass.
A man who allegedly has damaged wildfire-detecting equipment is sought by Irvine police.
(Irvine police)

Police did not specify when the devices were tampered with but said the fire detection equipment had been damaged and disabled.

The man seen in the images is wearing cargo shorts; in one he rides a black bicycle.

The motive for his alleged actions are unclear. Based on his clothing, he’s a fan of nature: In one of the images, he wears a white shirt with a bear and text that reads, “national parks.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the individual to contact police at ipdpio@cityofirvine.org.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

