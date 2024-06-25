Many Santa Paula residents can’t use their drinking water after break-in at city reservoir

Nearly half of all residents in the city of Santa Paula cannot use their tap water because of a possible contamination at a local reservoir.

City officials warned the affected residents that they should use only bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, making ice and preparing food after a reported break-in at the city’s main reservoir storage, officials said in a news release on Monday. These residents should also stick to bottled water for baby formula and other dehydrated foods and drinks.

Residents should not attempt to treat the water by boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants or allowing the water to stand to try and make it safe.

The city will provide safe drinking water from its main treatment plant to those affected by the situation. Residents are advised to bring their own containers to pick up water.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, and we will provide regular updates as more information becomes available,” the city said.

On Monday afternoon, employees at the city reservoir discovered that someone had crossed a security perimeter at the storage site. City employees immediately shut off the main water supply from the water tank that provides a portion of the city’s water to prevent the spread of any potential contamination, officials said.

Santa Paula police officers arrived at the reservoir to investigate reports of a possible trespasser. When officers searched the area they found clothing and personal items nearby, according to officials. While there were no clear signs of a visible contaminant in the reservoir, city officials and the California State Water Resources Control Board issued a preliminary “Do Not Drink” notice for about half of all residents in the Ventura County city.

Water tests for contaminants could take five days, officials said. In the meantime, the city issued the warning and placed other restrictions as a precautionary measure until it is sure the city’s water is safe to drink. The city’s regular water supply source is not affected, and residents can use their water for bathing.