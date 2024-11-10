One dead, three in critical condition after suspected drug overdoses in Anaheim

One person is dead and three others are in critical condition following suspected drug overdoses at a party early Sunday in Anaheim, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of people lying unconscious outside an apartment building on the 1500 block of Benmore Lane at 1:09 a.m., said Sgt. Armando Pardo of the Anaheim Police Department.

The first responders found four men in a grassy area in front of the building and a white powdery substance nearby. Paramedics and officers suspected drug overdoses and began rendering aid.

Advertisement

“It’s not normal for four people to go unconscious at one time,” Pardo said.

The four men were transported to area hospitals. One has since died and three others remain in critical condition, Pardo said. Their ages were unavailable.

Hazardous material crews arrived to collect the white powder, which is undergoing testing. Officers cordoned off the area for three hours. About 30 people were at the party when police arrived, Pardo said. The department’s vice unit is investigating and no arrests have been made, he said.