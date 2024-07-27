Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sends law enforcement team to Paris Olympics

Members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department are joining officers from around the world who are supporting law enforcement efforts at the Paris Summer Olympics.

The department said 28 people from the LASD are in France to be a resource for American citizens and athletes visiting and competing in the Games, and help sheriff’s deputies prepare for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The sheriff’s delegation is composed of “various specialized units” including patrol and canine units, the department said in a statement. “This diverse group is set to gain invaluable experience and insights that will enhance our capabilities for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.”

Team members will observe best practices for maintaining safety and security at an international event and engage in discussions on public safety strategies with police officers from other countries, the department said.

“Our goal is to offer the highest level of public safety to the Los Angeles County community when the Olympics arrive in our city.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is also sending a cadre of reserve officers to Paris to work at event sites across the country, under the supervision of the French national police and the Gendarmerie, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by The Times.

France will cover the officers’ airfare and lodging expenses, but not meals, the documents say.

The French government temporarily suspended its law against overseas police officers being armed in the country, the LAPD said.

The delegation of officers will provide extra protection during the expected visits of L.A. political leaders including Mayor Karen Bass at the Games.

At a briefing late last month, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez announced plans to deploy about 30,000 police officers each day, including armed police, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine, which involved boats and huge crowds watching from the embankments.

Scores of officers will come from departments from other countries, supplemented by about 25,000 private security guards, according to Nunez.

Times staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

