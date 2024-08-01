That’s hot: Needles dethrones Phoenix as hottest U.S. city in July

An early morning kayaker paddles on the Colorado River in Needles, separating California from Arizona. The city became the hottest city in the nation in July.

A town of 5,200 just inside the California border along Route 66 now boasts a scorching new record — the hottest monthly average temperature in the country.

Needles averaged 103.2 degrees in July, surpassing Phoenix‘s highest average temperature last July of 102.7 degrees, according to the Arizona State Climate Office. In an X post, the department ceded the unfortunate title to Needles.

Phoenix is happy to relinquish the record to Needles, now the hottest monthly U.S. city with 103.2°F (preliminary avg July temp).



Arizona welcomes a few new members to the 100°F+ monthly temp club: Palm Springs (100.0°F) and Blythe (100.7°F). Welcome?



This is the 2nd time… pic.twitter.com/0IxUByqtWk — AZ State Climate (@AZStateClimate) August 1, 2024

The post also referenced two other cities, Palm Springs and Blythe, and welcomed them to the club of cities with average temperatures of at least three digits for an entire month.

“Welcome?” the post said.

Jan Jernigan, the mayor of Needles, was not surprised by her town’s achievement, saying: “We probably did [beat the record], quite easily.”

The heat is a part of the town’s culture. When the City Council hosts meetings, it offers guests a basket of Red Hots candy with a sign that reads, “Needles is Red Hot,” Jernigan said.

Needles has learned to hold city events early in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat, Jernigan said. A food distribution event this morning started around 5 a.m. and lasted only until 8 a.m., she said, before temperatures became oppressive.

The town, also known for references in the “Peanuts” comics as the home of Snoopy’s brother Spike, still draws tourists and residents alike to its three beaches on the Colorado River where they can try to beat the summer heat, said City Manager Patrick Martinez. The city has spent $8.4 million in grants to improve infrastructure, including updating parks, he said.

“You’ve [got to] be waist-deep in the Colorado River” to stay cool in Needles, he said.

In late June, the region’s intense heat was partly to blame for an unusual brush fire that broke out near Needles, burning 70 acres and destroying one structure. It crossed into Arizona and burned 143 acres there. Martinez said the infrastructure upgrades included beach cleanups that will help reduce the risk of future wildfires, especially during a wildfire-prone summer. This year’s hot weather has contributed to fires burning 30 times as many acres statewide as last year.

To fight the heat, the town operates a senior center that provides water and a cool place for people to gather. It is equipped with a generator and can be opened during an emergency if power outages put residents in danger of overheating, Martinez said.

Jernigan said the most recent improvements to Needles’ infrastructure aren’t the end of the story. “We still have a long way to go,” she said.