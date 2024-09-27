L.A. County reports first West Nile virus death this year

Culex mosquitoes bite at dawn and dusk and tend to feed off birds, common carriers of West Nile virus.

A San Fernando Valley resident is the first person in L.A. County to die this year from West Nile virus, a mosquito-transmitted illness that can cause lethal inflammation in the brain.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday that the patient died from neurological illness caused by severe West Nile. So far in 2024, there have been 14 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 63 in the state, according to state and county public health departments.

“To the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one due to West Nile virus, we extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Muntu Davis, L.A. County health officer. “This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others.”

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that harms residents in L.A. County. The disease lives in infected birds and is transmitted to humans via mosquito bites.

Davis recommended Angelenos take simple steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites. This includes using insect repellent, getting rid of items that hold standing water around the home — such as flowerpots and bird baths — and using screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out.

Most people who are infected will not experience any symptoms, but 1 in 5 will suffer a fever with symptoms including:



headache

body ache

joint pain

vomiting

diarrhea

rash

About 1 in 150 people will experience more severe symptoms such as high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the World Health Organization. The Department of Public Health recommends anyone with severe symptoms call their doctor immediately.

In serious cases, the virus can cause inflammation of the brain or spinal cord, leading to permanent neurological damage or death. People older than 50 and those with health problems are at greater risk of complications, according to the Public Health Department.

The disease was first found in Africa before being discovered in the U.S. in 1999 and California in 2003. Since then the state has reported more than 300 deaths and 7,500 cases.

This year, there have also been deaths reported in Santa Clara County, Contra Costa County and Fresno County. Orange County reported its first case of West Nile in August, but so far there have been no deaths.