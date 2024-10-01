Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit a Burbank curb with his red Lambo, police say

The rapper YG was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday morning in Burbank, police said.

The Santa Monica-based rapper, whose legal name is Keenon Jackson, hit a curb with a red Lamborghini and stopped in a grassy area along the roadway near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Keystone Street. That’s where patrol officers found him, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Jackson “displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to police, and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Police could not yet confirm whether the DUI investigation included a breathalyzer, field sobriety or blood test.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the collision, and no one was injured, police said.

Jackson’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the rapper would contest the allegations against him.

“One thing is obvious,” Tacopina wrote in a text to The Times. “YG seems to have a bullseye on his back by certain members of law enforcement and we will be addressing that.”

Jackson was booked into Burbank Jail and released by 2:30 p.m.

The “Who Do You Love?” rapper had a felony robbery case dismissed in 2022 after he settled privately with a fan who accused him of stealing a neck chain worth between $3,000 and $9,000 in 2018, Rolling Stone reported.

Jackson was also arrested in 2020 in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting committed with a vehicle he owned — charges were never filed in that case.