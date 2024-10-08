Photos: L.A. events mark first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Oct. 7 anniversary spurred emotional commemorations as well as solemn campus demonstrations in the Los Angeles area as pro-Palestinian protesters and backers of Israel recall the attack by Hamas and its continuing bloody aftermath.
UCLA
Jewish flags dot the lawn near a pro-Israel rally at UCLA on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.
Pro-Palestinian supporters rally at UCLA on Monday.
A man draped in a U.S.-Israeli flag shows his support at UCLA.
People clap in support of Palestinians at a UCLA rally Monday.
Grand Park
Candles are lighted to represent the victims killed in the Oct. 7 attack as hundreds of Jewish people gather in Grand Park across from L.A. City Hall.
Jewish people gather across from Los Angeles City Hall to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
USC
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside locked gates at USC on the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
USC security staffers lock campus gates as nearly 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally nearby.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march along Exposition Boulevard near USC.
