California

Photos: L.A. events mark first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war

A pro-Israel rally is held at UCLA on the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason Armond
 and Gina Ferazzi
The Oct. 7 anniversary spurred emotional commemorations as well as solemn campus demonstrations in the Los Angeles area as pro-Palestinian protesters and backers of Israel recall the attack by Hamas and its continuing bloody aftermath.

UCLA

Jewish flags dot the lawn near a pro-Israel rally at UCLA.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A pro-Palestinian rally at UCLA on the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7th attack on Israel
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Palestinian supporters rally at UCLA on Monday.

A pro-Israel rally at UCLA on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A man draped in a U.S.-Israeli flag shows his support at UCLA.

A pro-Palestinian rally at UCLA on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

People clap in support of Palestinians at a UCLA rally Monday.

Grand Park

Candles are lighted to represent the victims killed in the Oct. 7 attack.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Jewish people gather across from Los Angeles City Hall to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside locked gates at USC.
(Al Seib / For The Times)

USC security staffers lock campus gates as nearly 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally nearby.
(Al Seib / For The Times)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march along Exposition Boulevard near USC.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

