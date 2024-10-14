Water main break causes flooding, property damage in Melrose area

A water main break on the 600 block of Formosa Avenue in Los Angeles caused serious flooding Monday morning.

A water main break damaged several businesses Monday morning after flooding an area off Melrose Avenue.

A passerby called 911 to report flooding in the 600 block of Formosa Avenue shortly after 3:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were notified about the flooding around 4 a.m. and turned off water to the area shortly afterward, affecting about 30 homes and a number of commercial businesses.

There was no information immediately available about what caused the issue with the water line, said a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson.

Advertisement

Traffic will be closed on Formosa Avenue from Melrose Avenue to Clinton Street until 6 p.m. as maintenance crews work to repair the issue.