Advertisement
California

Café Stella owner accused of firing bullets into walls and ceilings above Silver Lake bar

Los Angeles, California-Nov. 26, 2024-The owner of Bar Stella was arrested Tuesda
The owner of Bar Stella was arrested Tuesday morning outside his restaurant after allegedly shooting bullets into the walls and ceiling of his apartment above the establishment, authorities said. Gareth Kantner was taken into custody around 12:25 a.m. for negligent discharge of a firearm.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The owner of Bar Stella was arrested Tuesday morning outside his restaurant after allegedly shooting bullets into the walls and ceiling of his apartment above the establishment, authorities said.

Gareth Kantner was taken into custody around 12:25 a.m. for negligent discharge of a firearm, LAPD Officer David Cuellar told The Times.

Officers arrived at 3900 block of Sunset Boulevard — where Bar Stella and other restaurants owned by Kantner are located — and heard gunshots coming from an apartment above.

Advertisement

When police went inside they saw numerous bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of the residence, according to police.

No one was injured and there were no victims, Cuellar said.

Kantner, who owns Café Stella, a French bistro, as well as next door Bar Stella, was arrested without incident.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement