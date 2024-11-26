Café Stella owner accused of firing bullets into walls and ceilings above Silver Lake bar

The owner of Bar Stella was arrested Tuesday morning outside his restaurant after allegedly shooting bullets into the walls and ceiling of his apartment above the establishment, authorities said. Gareth Kantner was taken into custody around 12:25 a.m. for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Gareth Kantner was taken into custody around 12:25 a.m. for negligent discharge of a firearm, LAPD Officer David Cuellar told The Times.

Officers arrived at 3900 block of Sunset Boulevard — where Bar Stella and other restaurants owned by Kantner are located — and heard gunshots coming from an apartment above.

When police went inside they saw numerous bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of the residence, according to police.

No one was injured and there were no victims, Cuellar said.

Kantner, who owns Café Stella, a French bistro, as well as next door Bar Stella, was arrested without incident.