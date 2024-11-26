Rapper charged with sexually assaulting women who sought him out as tattoo artist in Koreatown

A 28-year-old rapper has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two women who sought him out as a tattoo artist, the Los Angeles Police Department announced, and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV. (LAPD)

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, an L.A.-based tattoo artist who goes by the rap name “Franko Khalifa,” was arrested on Oct. 29, the LAPD said Monday in a news release. He’s known on Instagram as “frankokhalifa” and also uses the name “Franko,” according to police.

Investigators released Wilkerson’s photo in the hopes of encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

Wilkerson is accused of sexually assaulting two 25-year-old women on separate occasions. According to the LAPD, the first alleged assault happened at Wilkerson’s tattoo shop in Koreatown on Dec. 18, 2023, and the second alleged assault was at a home in the Southwest area of the city on Feb. 16 of this year.

On Nov. 20, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Wilkerson with four felony sexual assault charges, including two counts of rape of a drugged/intoxicated victim; one count of forcible oral copulation; and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance.

Wilkerson is still in police custody awaiting a preliminary hearing.

“He preyed upon young women who hired him for his tattoo artistry,” LAPD Det. Robert Smey, a sexual assault investigator, said in a statement. “Once he gained their trust, the assaults occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story, hopefully more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses can contact the LAPD’s Southwest Division at (323) 290-2976 or (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.