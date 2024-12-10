Advertisement
California

L.A. City Council approves ‘mansion tax’ spending plan and program guidelines

A man standing in a crowd in front of City Hall holds a sign that says "La Medida ULA es para la proteccion de inquilina/os."
DJ Yoon of Koreatown Immigrants Workers Alliance holds a sign that says “Measure ULA is for the protection of tenants” in Spanish during a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday.
(Ringo Chiu/For The Times)
By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to approve an ambitious set of program guidelines for spending hundreds of millions of dollars collected under the city’s Measure ULA tax, also known as the ‘mansion tax.’

The tax on the sale of multi-million dollar properties has collected about $480 million since it was implemented in April 2023, according to a city database. Its future was clouded by litigation and a proposed ballot measure but the courts have, so far, allowed the tax to stand and struck the proposed initiative from the ballot.

The guidelines outline how the money will be spent — including to create and preserve affordable housing through a new ‘social housing’ model, rental assistance, income support for seniors and eviction defense.

The council voted 12-0 to approve the guidelines, which were developed by a citizens oversight committee, with help from the housing department.

Approving the guidelines allows the housing department to start soliciting proposals for affordable housing, develop the infrastructure for social housing and launch other Measure ULA programs.

Social housing projects require tenants to play a meaningful role in how their buildings are run, encourage tenant ownership and include agreements that keep buildings permanently affordable.

The city on Tuesday also approved a plan to allocate $168 million of the tax money for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The bulk of the money, about $133 million, will be spent to help build, rehabilitate and preserve affordable housing. About $21 million will go toward programs to help support renters — like income support for rent-burdened seniors and people with disabilities and eviction defense. Another $13 million will be allocated to program administration.

CaliforniaHousing & Homelessness
Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

