Lamborghini fleeing CHP crashes into multiple cars, flips over and catches fire in Tarzana

The aftermath of a violent crash in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday.

Residents in one Tarzana neighborhood were jolted awake Saturday morning after a Lamborghini SUV fleeing law enforcement roared down their street, crashed into multiple cars, then caught fire.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Tampa Avenue, where residents say they found the black SUV upside down and a trail of destruction behind it. Residents pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

“We didn’t think he was alive at first,” a resident named Tristan told OnSceneTV, a breaking news wire service. “He wasn’t respondent and then he finally made a sound and that’s when we pulled him out.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the vehicle was being pursued by the California Highway Patrol. Details on why they were chasing him were not immediately available.

The SUV collided with several vehicles, knocked down a concrete mailbox and landed upside down, resident Gina Patterson said. She said she heard the crash, went outside and saw a person lying on the ground.

The vehicle caught fire shortly afterward, neighbors told OnSceneTV. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took a 35-year-old man in serious condition to the hospital, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.