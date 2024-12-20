Advertisement
California

Military helicopter catches fire, makes emergency landing at Camp Pendleton

Smoke rises from a military helicopter on the beach.
Smoke rises from a military helicopter after the aircraft made an emergency landing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
(CHP Oceanside)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter’s engine caught fire midflight Friday afternoon, prompting the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

All four crew members were able to exit the helicopter safely and no one was injured, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

The fire began at 3:11 p.m. on a CH-53E Super Stallion belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the spokesperson said. The crew made an emergency landing on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, near Interstate 5 in San Diego County, where emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

In a post on X Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol warned people to expect delays on Interstate 5 north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area. Pictures and video included with that post showed the helicopter burning in a field, emitting dark black plumes of smoke.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement