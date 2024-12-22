Possible rain, high surf forecast for Los Angeles region this holiday week

Surfers silhouetted against the sunset as they head in from surfing at low tide at the pier in Huntington Beach last week.

High surf and possible rain are forecast for the L.A. region this holiday week, with conditions expected to improve by Christmas Day.

Although there’s a chance of rain beginning late morning on Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve, forecasters said it will likely be short-lived, totaling around a tenth of an inch or so.

“By Christmas Day, we’re not going to see any rain,” said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures on Christmas Day will be in the mid-60s, possibly reaching low 70s in some of the valleys.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Los Angeles area through late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with 8- to 12-foot waves expected on north- and west-facing beaches. The highest surf is expected late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

“With surf like that, we’re expecting very dangerous rip currents and kind of almost advising people to stay out of the water,” Lewis said. “But if you’re a surfer who’s into this, just remain in view of the lifeguard.”

Lewis said Ventura County could see up to 18-foot waves late Monday into early Tuesday, with the potential of water crashing over break walls in Ventura Harbor, posing potential issues for boaters.

On Monday morning, forecasters received a report from Channel Islands beach in Ventura County of 8-foot waves. Even after Christmas, Ventura is still going to see some advisory level surf, maybe close to 10 feet, according to Lewis.

“The main story is that surf right now,” Lewis said.

Last December, eight people in Ventura sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a massive rogue wave that swept over a sea wall and flooded area streets. They were among at least a dozen people watching swells from the sea wall.