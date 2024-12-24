Advertisement
Former Riverside County sheriff’s deputy accused of attempting sex with a minor commits suicide

A Riverside County sheriff's uniform.
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Office uniform. The department offered “condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
  • Former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Russo, 52, was found dead inside his Arrowbear Lake home Friday, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office confirmed.
  • He was arrested earlier this month after being accused of attempting to have sex with a minor.

A former Riverside County sheriff’s deputy arrested earlier this month and accused of attempting to have sex with a minor killed himself last week, according to authorities.

Anthony Russo, 52, was found dead inside his Arrowbear Lake home Friday, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office confirmed.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to questions about who found him or the nature of the suicide.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said it had no details to provide since the case was outside its jurisdiction.

The department did “extend our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

Russo had been out on $50,000 bail after having been arrested Dec. 11 at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was assigned at the time of the criminal investigation.

California

He was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau after the agency received a tip, according to the sheriff’s department.

Russo believed he was communicating electronically with a 15-year-old with whom he shared sexually explicit material and asked to meet up for sex, according to the sheriff’s department. The person he contacted was instead an undercover investigator.

Russo was booked on two felony counts. He was eventually charged by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office with one felony count of knowingly distributing harmful material.

Russo was scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 24.

Andrew J. Campa

