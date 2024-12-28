Suspect arrested in deadly Santa Monica hit-and-run that killed Vietnam veteran

Santa Monica police have arrested a suspect in a Dec. 22 hit-and-run crash that killed a Vietnam War veteran, authorities said.

Rod Sharif, 30, was arrested Friday at his Santa Monica Canyon home five days after the collision, which took place at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of murder and felony hit-and-run, police said.

The victim was walking in a crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by a white Toyota RAV4 and sent flying several feet into the air, according to a video and information shared by Santa Monica police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been publicly released. Authorities identified her only as a Santa Monica resident and a Vietnam War veteran.

Rod Sharif, 30, was arrested Friday. (Santa Monica Police Department)

Witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away from the collision, prompting police to launch a multiday search and enlist the public’s help in identifying the driver. Traffic investigators identified Sharif and on Friday served search and arrest warrants at his home, police said.

Police said they recovered several pieces of evidence from his residence, including a white Toyota RAV4 with significant front-end damage.

Sharif has previously been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to authorities.