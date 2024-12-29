‘Stop, stop, stop’: Air traffic control intervenes as planes near each other on LAX runway

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which a private jet was ordered to stop as it neared a runway where another aircraft was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, air traffic controllers directed a chartered flight that had just arrived from Spokane, Wash., to hold short of crossing a runway where a second plane was departing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

When the Embraer E135 jet operated by Colorado-based Key Lime Air “proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop,” the FAA said in a statement.

“Stop, stop, stop,” a controller can be heard saying on a livestream video feed that captured the incident.

Plane spotter Kevin Ray, who created the YouTube channel where the video was posted, can be heard exclaiming with surprise.

“Wow! In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” he says in the video.

“The jet never crossed the runway edge line,” the FAA said.

The federal agency said it will investigate the incident.

Key Lime Flight 563 was carrying Gonzaga University’s men’s basketball team, which squared off against UCLA the following day.

Gonzaga “expects to receive more information related to this event, and is grateful that the incident ended safely for all,” the university said in a statement.

The departing Delta flight was bound for Atlanta, and did not appear to be affected.

Delta Flight 471 “operated as normal,” said Erica Hutlas, a spokesperson for the airline.

Key Lime Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LAX is in the midst of its busy holiday season. Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2, the airport expects to serve more than 3.2 million passengers.