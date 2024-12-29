Human remains found on Palos Verdes Peninsula coast after similar discovery in area days ago

A fishing boat washed ashore Tuesday after two fishermen went missing. The body found Saturday had “probably been there for months,” authorities said.

Human remains continue to be found on the coast around the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

A human body in a “state of decay” was found by a hiker Saturday on beach rocks off a trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to law enforcement officials.

The discovery follows recent discoveries of a human skull and bones, two legs and a femur at various locations along the peninsula. Thus far, police and medical examiners have been unable to identify whose remains they are or a cause of death.

On Tuesday, a small boat belonging to two missing fishermen was found upturned near the 800 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes Estates. After a days-long effort, a Coast Guard search was called off with the men presumed dead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the body found Saturday had “probably been there for months ... it’s in a state of decay.”

The trail of events:

Nov. 18: A human skull and a human bone were found near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar. Palos Verdes Estates police searched the beach area and found more bones.

Monday: Fishermen who apparently ignored a small craft warning went missing amid high winds and powerful waves.

Wednesday: A human leg washed up on the 800 block of Paseo Del Mar, near where the abandoned boat was found.

Thursday: Another human leg and a femur washed up near the same place.

Sunday: A body was found.

Palos Verdes Estates police and Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said their investigations continue.

