California

Body of missing Texas man found in Mt. Whitney area

Taylor Rodriguez with his dog Dutch in 2015.
Taylor Rodriguez with his dog, Dutch, in 2015.
(Melanie Jaramillo)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
The body of a missing Texas man was found in the Mt. Whitney area, authorities announced Sunday.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said rescuers discovered Taylor Rodriguez of San Antonio deceased Saturday afternoon at an elevation of 12,000 feet near North Fork Lone Pine Creek Trail.

The Sheriff’s Office previously said the 29-year-old went to climb Mt. Whitney on Monday despite poor weather. Authorities had sought the public’s help in locating him.

In a statement Sunday, sheriff’s officials said they had no further details regarding Rodriguez’s death and extended condolences to his “family and friends during this difficult time.”

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

