Orange County firefighter dies of cardiac arrest amid early morning fire

An Orange County firefighter died Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest at the scene of an early-morning blaze in Laguna Niguel.

The firefighter, Kevin Skinner, spent more than 25 years with the Orange County Fire Authority. Authorities said that while he was searching inside a home on Pointe Royale for residents affected by the fire, he felt unwell and, soon after, collapsed.

“We are deeply grateful for Kevin’s dedication to protecting our community and will never forget his sacrifice,” the Fire Authority said in a post on Facebook.

Before joining the OCFA in 1999, Skinner served in the Navy. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The agency said Skinner was “known for his warm personality and his ability to make everyone feel welcome.”

OCFA Fire Capt. Thanh Nguyen said the cause of the fire at the Laguna Niguel home had not been determined. One resident of the house suffered smoke inhalation but decided not to seek further evaluation.