Man, 19, accused of sexually abusing girl, 15, and killing her pregnant sister, 16

Police at scene of fatal hit-and-run on Feb. 2 in Riverside that left a pregnant 16-year-old dead.

A 16-year-old pregnant girl was killed in a hit-and-run by her younger sister’s adult lover after the girls’ family confronted him about the relationship, Riverside police say.

Isaac BlackhorseGarcia, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and two counts of unlawful sex with a minor in connection with the girl’s death and his relationship with her 15-year-old sister, authorities said in a news release.

Isaac BlackhorseGarcia, 19, of Moreno Valley is accused of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and unlawful sex with a minor. (Riverside Police Department)

The girls’ family confronted BlackhorseGarcia after he dropped off the 15-year-old at her home on Feb. 2 in the 1500 block of Gregg Place, Riverside police said. As the family approached him, BlackhorseGarcia sped away and struck the pregnant 16-year-old, according to authorities.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. and found the severely injured pregnant teen. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

TV station KTLA identified the teen victim as Kaylie Corona and reported that medical staff were able to deliver her baby, a girl, who remains in critical condition.

“Our girl was more than just a teenager — she was a radiant light in our lives,” her family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and medical bills for the baby.

“The grief we feel is indescribable, and the void she leaves behind is immeasurable,” her family said. “In addition to losing our sweet girl, we are now facing the urgent medical needs of her baby, who is fighting for her life.”

Authorities found BlackhorseGarcia’s vehicle in Moreno Valley and arrested him on Feb. 3. He has not entered a plea, according to court records, and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear back in court on April 14.

Detectives believe BlackhorseGarcia may have contacted and sexually abused other minors. Anyone with information about the case or who may have been victimized by the suspect should call Riverside police Det. Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7135 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov, or Det. Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov.